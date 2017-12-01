Construction work to start on hundreds of Sheffield homes on old brickworks site

Work is due to start on a controversial housing development on industrial land on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Developers have said infrastructure work on a new 413-home development on land between the River Don and Station Road in Deepcar will begin by the end of the year.

The bridge spanning the River Don

The site was previously home to the GR Steins Brickworks but it now empty.

Residents living nearby have been against the plans because it involves moving sewage works from an existing site near Deepcar to the More Hall Garden Centre and Fisheries site near Wharncliffe Side.

Protesters, who mainly live in Wharncliffe Side, are against the scheme because they are worried about potential smell, impact on the green belt and traffic.

Councillors granted Bloor Homes permission to build the homes last year.

Jason Woolliscroft, project director at Bloor Homes, said: “We are aware that there has been a great deal of anticipation about the site and its redevelopment.

“Bloor Homes and Yorkshire Water Services have entered into an agreement that will see the decommissioning of the current waste water treatment facility off Manchester Road, and the delivery of a brand-new waste water treatment facility 2km further down the valley.

“In turn this will enable Bloor Homes to commence work in delivering high-quality housing for local people, and transforming a redundant brownfield site into a high quality residential neighbourhood of 413 much needed homes.

"This constitutes a very substantial investment into Sheffield.”

The first stages of groundworks on the site are due to begin in December.

Bloor Homes will also build a bridge spanning the River Don.

Councillor Ben Curran, cabinet member for planning and development at Sheffield Council said: “We are delighted that the long derelict Deepcar Brickworks site is finally to be reclaimed and put to a new use for over 400 new homes, greenspaces and riverside walks by Bloor Homes.

“We also welcome Bloor and Yorkshire Water’s commitment to build a new waste water treatment works at Ewden allowing the existing Deepcar facility to be closed, which will bring significant improvements to water and air quality.

“This is an important step in the regeneration of Stocksbridge and of the Upper Don Valley and a demonstration of our commitment to bringing forward large ‘brownfield’ sites to meet housing targets wherever possible.

“Council officers have worked very closely with both parties for two years to bring this partnership together and will continue to offer support and guidance to bring it to fruition."

Local councillor Richard Crowther added: “I welcome the improvements in air and water quality and reduction in pollution which should be realised by this scheme.

"I am also delighted to see the development of more high-quality riverside green space and I look forward to the involvement of local groups and volunteers.”