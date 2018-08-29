Construction work begins on huge new Irish bar in Sheffield city centre 

Construction work has now begun on a huge new Irish bar in Sheffield city centre.

Plastic sheets have appeared, covering the entrance of the former Hutton’s Bar on West Street.

Signs advertising the new Molly Mallone’s bar have also been put up above the entrance of the new bar, as well as the opening date.

The Irish bar and tavern will open on Friday, September 14 and it seems people are already very excited.

Senior operations manager Chris Beasley told VIBE: "It’s going to be an Irish bar, akin to Temple Bar in Dublin. We’ll have live music on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and we’ll show all the sports.

“We’ve been to a few Irish bars and we love them so much we wanted to bring some of the fun to Sheffield. There’s nowhere else that has live Irish music in the city.

Hutton’s Bar closed its doors earlier this month with work immediately start transforming it to the new Irish venue.

The bar has been advertising on its Facebook page for Irish-style musicians to perform regularly from September onwards.

