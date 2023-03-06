Construction team give Sheffield charity a boost

Roof repairs at a Sheffield charity centre were boosted when workers joined forces against the cost-of-living crisis by donating food and supplies.

Pictured, left to right, are Steve Szaflicki and Cain Green from Cadam, Mark McKnight from the Hope Centre, Jason Collins from Cadam, volunteer Max Rose, Colin Davies from Hope Community Foundation and Wayne Fletcher

The roof at the Hope Centre, on Bernard Road, has been repaired thanks to work by contractors Cadam Construction and consultants Austin Fletcher.

They wanted to help the centre, which is the home of Hope Community Foundation, a non-profit organisation seeking to support local people through a number of initiatives including a community grocery and community café.

The essential repairs were funded thanks to support from C3 Hope Church, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Garfield Weston Charitable Trust and the Benefact Trust.

Hope Community Foundation director Colin Davies said: “The team have done an incredible job on the roof works, and we hugely appreciate them supporting our community work.

"It’s encouraging to see local businesses investing back into their communities even in these challenging times.

"Their support will go a long way to supporting local families. Their support will help us to continue to provide affordable food and provisions to those in need.”

Jason Collins, director of Cadam Construction said “It has been an absolute pleasure working with a flexible and pro-active client at the Hope Centre, on what was a potentially challenging project, particularly through the winter months, but thanks to a real team effort, also involving key supply chain partners, IBN Scaffold & AB Roofing, we have been able to deliver a successful outcome for all.

"With this in mind and seeing first-hand the fantastic community support The Hope Centre provides, the whole team were only too keen to contribute to the Community Grocery and the wider work of the Hope Community Foundation.”

The charity hopes to see more support coming directly from local businesses over the coming months.