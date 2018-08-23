Conmen posing as council staff and demanding cash from Sheffield residents

Conmen are posing as Sheffield Council staff and attempted to ask residents for cash for doing work on their homes.

Sheffield Council said it had received a ‘small number of reports' where individuals had pretended to be a council officer to gain access into people’s homes and attempt to ask for cash.

In a statement the council said its staff would never ask for cash and asked residents to remain vigilant and always ask to check ID before letting anyone into their home.

Peple can also call the council to check the validity of workers on 0114 2052888 or South Yorkshire Police on 101.