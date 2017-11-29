Conman jumped through window to steal cash, purse and money from house in Sheffield

A man who pretended to ask for directions through a partially opened window in Sheffield jumped into the house and stole a bag, purse and money.

He struck in Applegarth Close, Intake, at 6.40pm on Sunday.

Ten minutes later an attempt was made to get into another house on the same street but the crook was disturbed by the occupant and fled empty-handed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.