A man in seriously ill in hospital after a shooting in Doncaster.

Detectives are now appealing for information after the incident in Conisbrough last night with residents reporting streets being sealed off in the wake of the shooting.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 10.55pm, police were called to the hospital following reports a man in his 30s had shown up with suspected gunshot injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.”

Initial enquiries led officers to Gardens Lane, Conisbrough, where it is suspected the shooting happened. It is not clear which hospital the injured man turned up at or where he is being treated.

Police are investigating a shooting in Doncaster.

The spokesman added: “It is thought that the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot at from another vehicle, before the second vehicle left the scene.

“We now want to hear from anyone living in and around the Gardens Lane area who may have heard or seen anything that may help the investigation.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or video doorbell footage locally, who may have captured something relevant.”

If you can help, please contact police using live chat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 914 of 8 January 2023. Access live chat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

