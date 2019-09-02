Confusion as Sheffield walker discovers inflatable SEX DOLL washed up in reservoir
It’s the last thing you expect to see when you’re walking by the reservoir in the morning.
But, that’s exactly what happened when Paul Biggs was out walking at Ulley Reservoir on Sunday.
The walker discovered an inflatable sex doll floating in the water and decided to take a quick picture before uploading it to Facebook.
He posted: “If anybody's lost this, it's near the bridge at Ulley reservoir.”
The picture prompted a number of hilarious responses on social media.
Some even claimed to have seen the doll pinned up to a fence on Smallage Lane with a sign saying ‘Hello, It’s True’ attached to it.
Many made the connection that it might be one of the faulty sex dolls, inadvertedly filled with an explosive gas, bought by Del Boy in an Only Fools and Horses episode.
The owner of the doll is currently unknown but, if anyone is missing one, you know where it is!