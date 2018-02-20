Confusion as historic Sheffield city centre pub suddenly closes 'until further notice'

Have your say

Pub-goers in Sheffield have been left confused after a popular city centre pub announced it was closing its doors.

A handmade sign has appeared on the window of The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street informing customers of the sudden closure.

Brown Bear Sheffield

The sign reads that the pub is 'closed until further notice'.

Customers have reported on social media that the pub has been closed 'around a week' and have listed a number of reasons for the closure.

However, no official reason or response has been given by landlords Samuel Smith's, the owners of the pub.

In April 2017, 72-year-old Humphrey Smith who owns the 300-strong chain, introduced a no-sweating policy at every one of his establishments.

This led to one pub in North Yorkshire temporarily closing after some 'colourful' language used by one of its customers.

The Brown Bear is one of the oldest pubs in the city centre and is one of five Samuel Smith pubs in Sheffield.

Samuel Smith's and The Brown Bear have not responded when approached for comment.