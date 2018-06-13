Confidence boosting coffee shop to open in Doncaster

A coffee shop aimed at boosting people's confidence is set to open in Doncaster next week.

Flourish Coffee Shed is a new feature at the town's Walled Garden at St Catherine's which supports people to grow their confidence and climb onto the job ladder.

The venue will open its wooden shutters to customers for the very first time on Monday between 11am and 2pm. The outdoor facility will be run by people on the Flourish Vocational Pathway who will serve a range of hot and cold drinks, readymade sandwiches and snacks Monday to Friday.

Nikki Walker, occupational therapist at Flourish Enterprises, said: “We are very excited about our coffee shed which will play an important role in giving people first-hand experience and training in a safe and supported way”.

“We specialise in providing opportunities for people, as part of their recovery and rehabilitation, to gain skills and confidence on a pathway to education, training or employment. We hope that visitors will enjoy the experience of having a coffee in the tranquillity of the Walled Garden.”

Since January 2017 Flourish has supported 10 people to successfully find paid employment.

The Flourish Coffee Shed is part of the recent upgrade to the Walled Garden which also included the new paved area and raised vegetable and flower beds.