Concord Park police incident: Boy robbed at knifepoint in Sheffield park
A boy was robbed at knifepoint in the middle of the day in a popular Sheffield park.
Police said two males wearing balaclavas had approached the teenage victim in Concord Park, Shiregreen, on Friday, September 22, at around 3.45pm, displaying a 'large knife'.
They reportedly took a mobile phone.
South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing but the robbery is not believed to be connected to others reported in the area.