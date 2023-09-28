News you can trust since 1887
Concord Park police incident: Boy robbed at knifepoint in Sheffield park

A boy was robbed at knifepoint in the middle of the day in a popular Sheffield park.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Concord Park, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, where a boy was robbed at knifepoint by two males wearing balaclavasConcord Park, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, where a boy was robbed at knifepoint by two males wearing balaclavas
Concord Park, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, where a boy was robbed at knifepoint by two males wearing balaclavas

Police said two males wearing balaclavas had approached the teenage victim in Concord Park, Shiregreen, on Friday, September 22, at around 3.45pm, displaying a 'large knife'.

They reportedly took a mobile phone.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing but the robbery is not believed to be connected to others reported in the area.

