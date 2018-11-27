Police are appealing for information after a 13 year-old girl was reported missing from a South Yorkshire town.

The girl, named as Stevie Doyle by South Yorkshire Police, has not been seen since Monday and officers are ‘becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare’.

Stevie was last seen leaving Denaby Main, Mexborough early on Monday, 26 November.

She is described as being around 5ft 7, with long mousey brown hair and of a slim build. She was wearing a light pink raincoat, grey leggings, and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Stevie or know where she might be, have been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 10 of 27 November 2018.