Sarah was last seen on Melbourne Avenue, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, at around 4am on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and has subsequently been reported missing.
South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help to find her, and launching an appeal to find her today (Wednesday, July 26, 2023), a spokesperson for the force said: "She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
"She is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall, with brown hair and freckles. She was last seen wearing joggers and a black T-shirt."
Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows where she could be, is asked to please call police on 101, quoting incident number 1041 of 25 July, 2023.