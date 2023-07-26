Police say they are 'growing increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a woman who was last seen at 4am yesterday morning.

Sarah was last seen on Melbourne Avenue, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, at around 4am on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Sarah was last seen on Melbourne Avenue, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, at around 4am on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and has subsequently been reported missing.

Sarah was last seen on Melbourne Avenue, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham at around 4am on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help to find her, and launching an appeal to find her today (Wednesday, July 26, 2023), a spokesperson for the force said: "She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall, with brown hair and freckles. She was last seen wearing joggers and a black T-shirt."