Concerns growing for missing Rotherham man 

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Rotherham man who has not been seen for several days.

Phillip John Maycock, aged 42, was last seen in the Aughton Road area of Aston on Monday, October 1, at 5.30pm.

Phillip John Maycock.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “He was reported missing by family on Wednesday, October 3, and he has not been in contact with anyone since.

“There is a suggestion that Phillip may be travelling to the Newquay area, though this is as yet unconfirmed.

“Officers and family are growing increasingly concerned and are appealing for anyone who has seen Phillip to get in touch.”

He is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build with dark hair. It is not known what Phillip may be wearing.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 407 of 3 October 2018.