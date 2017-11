Have your say

Concerns are growing for a South Yorkshire man who has been reported as missing.

Mohammed Haidri, aged 22, from Barnsley, was last seen in the town earlier this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman has advised members of the public not to approach Mr Haidri due to concerns for his own welfare.

Call police on 101 immediately if sighted quoting incident number 629 of 21/11/2017.