Concerns grow for missing Sheffield girl, 16

Police are concerned a missing Sheffield teenager may have travelled out of South Yorkshire.

Amelia Jinkinson, 16, who is from the Walkley area, was last seen at 9am yesterday morning (Saturday, January 19), when she was dropped off at Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

Amelia Jinkinson.

She hasn’t been seen since and police believe she may have travelled out of South Yorkshire and so would like to speak to anyone who saw her yesterday, or knows where she might be.

Amelia is thought to be wearing black trousers, a black shirt and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 621 of January 19.