Concerns grow for missing Doncaster woman

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Doncaster woman.

Gillian Fairgrieve, aged 44, was today reported missing from the Wilberforce Road area but at this time, it is unknown when she was last seen.

Gillian is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark shoulder length hair. It is not known what Gillian was wearing when she went missing, but she may have an unkempt appearance, police have said.

She is known to frequent Doncaster town centre.

Have you seen Gillian? Do you know where she might be?

Please call 101 quoting incident number 723 of March 23, 2018