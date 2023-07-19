Concerns for welfare of missing Sheffield woman last seen five days ago

Concerns for welfare of missing Sheffield woman, Charlotte, who last seen in the Burngreave area of the city five days ago.

Charlotte, aged 32, was reported missing, after last being seen on Friday, July 14, 2023 on Carwood Way in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

Launching a public appeal to find Charlotte today (Wednesday, July 19, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Charlotte is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build and has black shoulder length hair.

"Charlotte has links to both the Spital Hill and Woodhouse area.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 683 of 10 July 2023 when you get in touch.

