Concerned residents report ANOTHER stabbing on Sheffield estate

Concerned residents are reporting another stabbing on a Sheffield estate.

They claim there was another knife attack in Shirecliffe last night - 24 hours after a 22-year-old man was stabbed on the same estate.

At around 9pm yesterday emergency services were called to the Herries Road area, with residents claiming another knife crime victim needed treatment.

The incident happened in the area close to Busk Meadow and Boynton Road.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

At around 8.45pm the previous night, a 22-year-old man was attacked as he walked along Herries Road.

The alarm was raised after he ran into a nearby shop on Teynham Road to ask for bandages for his wounds.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 59-year-old Glenn Boardman was found stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close in Chapeltown, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.