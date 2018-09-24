Concern that ‘young people find it trendy to carry knives' after two stabbings in ten minutes in Sheffield suburb

A concerned parish councillor has called for a meeting with police following two stabbings in the space of ten minutes in a Sheffield suburb.

Coun Lyndsay Pitchley, chairperson of Aston-cum-Aughton parish Council said there had been a ‘worrying’ rise in knife crime across the area over the past few months.

McColl's, Worksop Road, Aston. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star

The latest incidents saw one man stabbed by a gang of masked men in Aston just ten minutes after an 18-year-old was knifed in neighbouring Swallownest.

Coun Pitchley said: “We are not alone in seeing incidents like this and we know that knife crime is on the increase in all areas.

“But we’ve not had knife crime in our village fot a long time. There seems to have been a worrying rise in the number of stabbings where young people see it as a bit of trend and it needs to stop.”

Police were called to the car park next to McColl’s Convenience Store, off Worksop Road, Aston, at around 8.15pm on Sunday following reports a gang of men approached two parked cars and attacked a 21-year-old man.

The man suffered stab wounds to his arm and ribs and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

READ MORE: Two men in hospital following ‘connected’ stabbings in Sheffield suburb

An 18-year-old man was also stabbed around ten minutes earlier outside Del’s Convenience Store, High Street, Swallownest.

He also remains in hospital with slash wounds to his hands and leg.

READ MORE: Sheffield murder suspect remains in custody over fatal stabbing at Centertainment

Coun Pitchley said: “It's very worrying and I am concerned about. I have asked for a meeting with police so we can try and get some more information about what’s happened.”

Detectives said they believed the two incidents were linked and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 886 of September 23.

MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.