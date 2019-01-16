Concern over impact of industrial proposal that could create nearly 5000 jobs near Sheffield’s Meadowhall   

Concern has been raised about how a proposed industrial complex near Meadowhall could affect the delivery of other major schemes in Sheffield and Rotherham.

The River Don District project aims to revitalise derelict land close to the shopping centre by building a number of new business units that could create nearly 5000 jobs.

The location of the scheme.

Blueprints from project leaders and Meadowhall co-owners British Land show plans for up to 100, 000 sq metres of employment development that could include retail units, a car showroom, retail, food and beverage outlets and a hotel along with parking.

But Aberdeen Standard Investments, which has invested millions of pounds into city centre developments such as The Moor, expressed concern about how this could affect the delivery of other major projects in Sheffield.

In a letter to Sheffield City Council, the company said that while it “does not hold a blanket objection to all development outside the city centre”, it raised concern that “significant out of centre development could prejudice delivery” of major schemes such as The Moor, Heart of the City II and Castle Market – all of which are undergoing upgrades.

An aerial view of the site.

Rotherham Council also called for further tests to be undertaken to assess the potential impact the scheme could have on the redevelopment of Forge Island close to the town centre, which includes plans for a cinema, hotel and restaurants.

The authority warned that if this assessment is not carried out it “wishes to formally object to the plans.”

British Land launched a public consultation on the scheme last autumn and a spokesperson said “the overwhelming view was that people welcomed the jobs and manufacturing units.”

An artist's impression of the site.

They also thought the proposals would improve what is currently a somewhat unattractive site, he added.

At the time, the firm said the scheme envisages “up to 4, 800 new employment posts can be delivered on the site.”

In addition, a 'travel plan' will be incorporated to ensure occupiers carry out journeys “by modes other than by car” and to make the most out of the train, tram and bus links.

Improvements could also be made to the area's cycle and pedestrian paths.

The company has submitted an outline planning application to Sheffield Council.

In a statement, the firm said: “We held a pre-application consultation on our plans for the River Don District site last year.

“Following this, we submitted an outline planning application and have been working with Sheffield City Council on refining some of the technical aspects associated with our plans ahead of it being heard at planning committee.”

No timescales have been announced yet as to when a full planning application will be submitted.