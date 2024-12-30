Concern mounting for Rotherham boy, Vladimir, missing for 10 days

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concern is mounting for the welfare of a teenage boy from South Yorkshire who has been missing for 10 days.

Vladimir, aged 16, was last seen in the Masbrough area of Rotherham on Friday, December 20 at 11.30am.

Vladimir has been missing from Rotherham since December 20Vladimir has been missing from Rotherham since December 20
Vladimir has been missing from Rotherham since December 20 | SYP

He is described as white and tanned, around 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build. He has short, dark brown hair and a moustache.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vladimir is believed to be wearing a pink sweatshirt with a large cartoon on the front, black trousers and black and gold Air Max trainers.

It is believed Vladimir may still be in Rotherham or may have travelled to Manchester.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Vladimir’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.

“Do you have information that could help officers?

“If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 909 of 20 December 2024 when you get in touch.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice