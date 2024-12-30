Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concern is mounting for the welfare of a teenage boy from South Yorkshire who has been missing for 10 days.

Vladimir, aged 16, was last seen in the Masbrough area of Rotherham on Friday, December 20 at 11.30am.

Vladimir has been missing from Rotherham since December 20 | SYP

He is described as white and tanned, around 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build. He has short, dark brown hair and a moustache.

Vladimir is believed to be wearing a pink sweatshirt with a large cartoon on the front, black trousers and black and gold Air Max trainers.

It is believed Vladimir may still be in Rotherham or may have travelled to Manchester.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Vladimir’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.

“Do you have information that could help officers?

“If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 909 of 20 December 2024 when you get in touch.”