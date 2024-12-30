Concern mounting for Rotherham boy, Vladimir, missing for 10 days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Vladimir, aged 16, was last seen in the Masbrough area of Rotherham on Friday, December 20 at 11.30am.
He is described as white and tanned, around 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build. He has short, dark brown hair and a moustache.
Vladimir is believed to be wearing a pink sweatshirt with a large cartoon on the front, black trousers and black and gold Air Max trainers.
It is believed Vladimir may still be in Rotherham or may have travelled to Manchester.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Vladimir’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.
“Do you have information that could help officers?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.