Concern mounting for missing woman from near Sheffield

Have your say

Concern is mounting for a woman missing from her home close to Sheffield.

Claire Brunt, aged 38, was last seen at her home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 12.30am yesterday.

Have you seen Claire Brunt

CRIME: These are the Sheffield streets that have seen the most violent crimes and sexual offences

She is white, 5ft 1ins tall and of medium build with shoulder length, blonde hair.

POLICE: Man arrested and knives seized after fight in Sheffield suburb

It is believed that Claire may be travelling in a silver-metallic blue coloured Nissan Micra.

APPEAL: Driver’s desperate plea for help to find £15,500 Audi stolen from Sheffield home

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote the reference number 345 of December 9.