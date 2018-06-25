Concern growing for welfare of missing Sheffield woman

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Sheffield woman who has gone missing.

Doreen Crompton, aged 58, was last seen in Pedley Avenue, Westfield, on Sunday, June 24, and was believed to be heading towards Crystal Peaks.

Police described her as white with grey hair and of medium build.

She was wearing a grey fleece coat, dark blue trousers and black shoes while carrying an Iceland bag for life.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Concerns are growing for her welfare.

"Have you seen Doreen?

"If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 363 of 24th June 2018."