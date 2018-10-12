Concern growing for missing Sheffield teen who has not been seen for six days

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing from her Sheffield home for six days.

Mariana Bwasa, 17, who has long black hair often worn in pigtails, was last seen leaving the Mansfield Drive area at 9pm on Saturday, October 6.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is known to frequent the Wicker and Broomhall areas as well as the city centre.

Mariana is thought to be wearing a black dress and a leather jacket with a fluffy collar.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1046 of October 6.