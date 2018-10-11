Concern growing for missing Sheffield man, aged 84 

Concern is growing for the welfare of an elderly Sheffield man who has gone missing.

Aitaraj Subba, aged 84, was last seen on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, on Tuesday, October 9, at 5pm.

Aitaraj Subba.

He is from Wincobank and was reported missing yesterday.

He is described as being around 4ft 8ins tall, with short black hair.

Aitaraj may also be wearing a black Nepalese style cap.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for Aitaraj’s welfare and anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 745 of 10 October.”