Concern growing for missing Barnsley man with face studs 

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Barnsley man who has a series of distinctive stud piercings on his face.

Bruce Comrie, aged 54, was last seen in Worsbrough Dale and has been reported missing this afternoon at 2pm.

Bruce Comrie.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Bruce is of a stocky build, has a bald head and wears glasses.

“His photo shows him as having a number of face studs, however it is believed that these studs have now been removed.

“Have you seen Bruce? Do you know where he is?

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 491 of 13 February 2019.”