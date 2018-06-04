Concern for welfare of woman at Doncaster railway station

Trains were disrupted earlier today over concerns for the welfare of a woman at Doncaster railway station.

Virgin Trains said that some lines were blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident and warned passengers that train services through the station would be disrupted.

Services are now running as normal.

A British Transport Police spokesman said there had been concerns for the welfare of a woman at the station.