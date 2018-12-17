Concern for welfare of missing Sheffield man

A police search is underway for a man who went missing from Sheffield this morning.

Andrew Marshall, aged 46, was last seen around 7:45am this morning, Monday December 17, in the Loxley area of Sheffield.

Missing man Andrew Marshall

He also goes by the surname Moorhouse.

Police say concerns are growing for his welfare, and they are urging anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Andrew should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 180 of December 17.