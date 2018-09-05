Concern for welfare of missing Sheffield man 

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing from Sheffield.

Mark Britton, aged 48, was last seen last seen leaving Queen Mary Road, Manor around 10am this morning.

Officers believe he may have travelled towards the Fulwood and Lodge Moor areas, and are concerned for his welfare.

Mark is about 5ft 7ins tall and is thought to be wearing dark blue trousers with white stripes down the sides, black trainers with white soles and a dark blue hooded top with ‘Preston Innovations’ written on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 273 of September 5.