Concern for welfare of missing Doncaster man

Have your say

A police search is underway for a man who was reported missing from Doncaster.

47-year-old Darren Jamieson was last seen on Roberts Road, in the Balby area of Doncaster on Thursday June 14.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 5 tall with a bald head.

Darren was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, grey jeans and blue and white trainers.

Police say concerns are growing for his welfare.

If you have any information call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 321 of June 14.