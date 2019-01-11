Concern for welfare of missing Barnsley man

A police search is under way for a missing Barnsley man.

Adam Batley, aged 22, was last seen in the Kendray area of Barnsley at around 5pm yesterday.

Adam Batley

He has dark hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black fleece, a navy tracksuit with holes in the thighs and two hats, one of which had grey ear coverings.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 737 of January 10.