Concern for South Yorkshire teenager who has been missing from home for a week

Concern is growing for the welfare of a South Yorkshire teenager who has been missing from home for a week.

16-year-old Reece Atkinson was reported missing on Wednesday, August 15 when he is said to have left his address on Balfour Road, Bentley at around 10.30pm, travelling with some friends in a black Ford Fiesta, registration BK04 FCC.

Over the last two days, officers have had reports of various sightings of Reece, one in the Asda store in Stainforth on Monday, 20 August and one in the B&M store on York Road, but need to find him to ensure his welfare.

Reece has been described as about 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build with short blonde/brown hair and wears black-rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1108 of August 15.