Concern for safety of missing Doncaster girl, 15

A police search is underway for a missing 15-year-old Doncaster girl who vanished over the weekend.

Courtney Booth, from Stainforth, was last spoken to at around 3.30pm on Saturday and South Yorkshire Police said officers are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

Courtney Booth

It is thought she may have travelled to Harrogate.

Courtney is white,around 5ft 2ins tall, slim and of a petite build.

She has light brown-reddish hair and was last seen wearing dark, skinny jeans, a jumper and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 1,073 of Saturday, September 22.