Concern for missing Sheffield teenager Brooke Darby

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing Sheffield teenager.

Brooke Darby, aged 14, was reported missing at around 6pm on Thursday evening (March 8).

She was last seen on Page Hall Road in Fir Vale.

Officers describe Brooke as 5ft 3incs tall, of slim build with and long dark hair.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Concerns are growing for 14-year-old Brooke’s welfare and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or who knows where she is. Have you seen Brooke?”

If you’ve seen Brooke, or have any information about where she is, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 705 of March 8.