Concern for missing Sheffield man

A police search is under way for a Sheffield man missing for five days.

Matthew Cavill, aged 27, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police yesterday after last being seen in Dyke Vale Close, Hackenthorpe, on Sunday, June 10 at 11am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "He sent a message to a family member over the weekend but hasn’t made contact with anyone since then and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"It is not known what Matthew could be wearing but he is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with blue eyes, stubble and short brown hair.

"It’s out of character for Matthew not to turn up to work or contact family and officers are asking for your help to find him."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,138 of June 14.