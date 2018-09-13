Concern for missing Sheffield girl 

A police search is under way for a teenage girl who vanished after attending college in Sheffield.

Chantell Marsden, aged 16, from Lowedges, attended college on Tuesday, September 11 but failed to arrive home later that day.

She was seen on Haymarket in the city centre at around 9.10pm that night but has not been seen since.

South Yorkshire Police said there are ‘concerns for her safety’.

Chantell is white, around 5ft 3ins tall and has brown hair with blonde streaks.

She is of a stocky build and was last seen wearing a green top, blue jeans and was carrying a yellow bag.

Chantell was also reported missing from home in July.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.