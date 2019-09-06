Concern for missing Rotherham woman not seen for two days
A police search is under way for a missing Rotherham woman who has not been seen for two days.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 10:16
Julie Waterhouse, aged 56, was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday, September 4 in the Burns Road area of Herringthorpe, Rotherham.
She has not been seen or heard from since and her family is said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned’.
Julie is around 5ft 4ins tall, slim and has grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue top with a duck pattern on, with a green hooded fleece, blue jeans and trainers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,006 of September 4.