Concern for missing man believed to have been heading towards Rother Valley Country Park when he vanished

A police search is continuing for a missing man who is believed to have been heading towards Rother Valley Country Park when he disappeared.

Danny Bushill, aged 22, was barefoot when he left a house on Sheffield, Road, Killamarsh, on Saturday afternoon.

He is believed to have been heading in the direction of Rother Valley Country Park.

Danny is white, 6ft tall, slim and has short, brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

Derbyshire Police is urging people to dial 999 if they see him.