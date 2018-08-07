Concern for missing Doncaster teenager not seen for five days

Concern is growing for a Doncaster teenager who has not been seen for five days.

Miah White, aged 17, left her care support address in Doncaster on Wednesday, August 1, and was last seen by carers walking along Allenby Crescent, New Rossington.

HEARING: Inquest due to be opened into death of woman at centre of murder probe

She has not been seen since.

CRIME: Murder suspects re-interviewed over death of young Sheffield dad

Miah is Afro Caribbean, 5ft 9ins tall, of a large stocky build and has black Afro hair which is above her shoulders and shorter on top.

VACANCY: Lie detector test operator wanted by South Yorkshire Police

She was last seen wearing a black play suit and blue ripped jeans.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.