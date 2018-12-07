Concern for missing Doncaster man 

Have your say

Concern is mounting for a Doncaster man reported missing from home

James Smith, aged 33, has been reported missing from the Carcroft area Doncaster after last being seen at 10.30pm yesterday.

James Smith has been reported missing

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has dark brown, short hair and a beard.

He was wearing a black tracksuit when he was last seen.

South Yorkshire Police said officers are 'becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 149 of December 7.