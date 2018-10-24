Concern for  missing boy, 16, with links to Doncaster

A police search is underway for a missing teenage boy with links to Doncaster.

Connor Cooper, aged 16, from Lenton, Nottinghamshire, was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday, October 21.

Have you seen Connor Cooper?

He has links to Doncaster and Newark.

Connor is white, slim and around 5ft 10ins tall.

He has brown, curly hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a rip at the front, black shorts, white socks and sliders.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 740 of October 21.