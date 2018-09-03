Concern for missing Barnsley man

A police search is under way for a missing Barnsley man who disappeared last night.
Nathan Bilby, aged 27, was last seen at around 10.30pm in the Elsecar area of Barnsley, where he lives.
He is believed to be in his vehicle, which is a light blue Seat Leon with the registration plate N66 THB.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 204 of September 3.