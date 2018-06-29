Concern for man on roof in Rotherham

A number of roads have been closed in Rotherham because of concerns for the welfare of a man on a roof.

Emergency services were alerted to the man after he was spotted on a rooftop in Station Road, Masbrough, at 7.30am.

Station Road, Masbrough Street and Coronation Bridge are currently closed off, with police officers, firefighters and paramedics at the scene.

