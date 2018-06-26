Concern for Doncaster woman missing for 17 days

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a Doncaster woman missing for 17 days.

Georgina Davies, aged 25, was reported missing from the Lindholme area, on Tuesday, June 19.

CRIME: Killer still at large after fatal stabbing of dad-of-three in Sheffield street

She was last seen in the Wellington Road of Lindholme at around 7pm on Saturday, June 9.

READ MORE: Residents in shock at murder on quiet Sheffield street

POLICE: Forensic experts arrive at Sheffield murder scene

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Georgina Davies, reported missing from the Lindholme area.

"Georgina was last seen at around 7pm on Saturday, June 9 in the Wellington Road area.

"There have been no confirmed sightings of Georgina since and due to the length of time she has now been missing for, in addition to the fact that no-one has heard from her, officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare."

She added: "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to her over the last few weeks so that they can find her and ensure her welfare.

"While Georgina has been missing before it is out of character for her not to make contact with anyone for this length of time.

"It is not known what she could be wearing but she is known to frequent Doncaster town centre."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 648 of June 19.