Competition provides funding boost for junior sports clubs in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

A partnership between Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids charity and Sheffield & Hallamshire CFA is set to provide a huge funding boost to local sports clubs thanks to a brand new competition called The South Yorkshire Charity Sports Challenge.

Entries are now open to children’s sports teams and clubs based across South Yorkshire, and the charities will shortlist 10 groups from all the entrants received to take part.

The grants provide local team the opportunity to make a difference in their local communities by providing disadvantaged children the opportunity to take part in grass roots sports and fulfil their potential.

The fundraising competition provides vital funds for each team taking part, as they can have their fundraising matched up to £2,500. There is an additional prize for the team that raises the most money and smaller spot prizes for the clubs that demonstrate good teamwork, best social media and best fundraising ideas.

Entries are open for the next two weeks, and after the panel shortlist the ten finalists, they all have four weeks to raise as much as they can and the grants will be announced after the fundraising deadline of July 15th.

Allan Ogle, Charity Manager for Cash for Kids, said: “This competition provides an amazing opportunity for those clubs out there who are struggling for funds to get a huge boost to support their teams with equipment and activities to support disadvantaged children within their communities.”

Calum Oakenfold, Marketing & Communications Officer for Sheffield FA, added: “It is great to be part of this project and to give our local clubs the opportunity to not only increase their funding and opportunity but also learn how to be self-sustainable through developing their own income. It will be really exciting to see the creative and different ways that clubs develop to raise funds.”

To see if your club is eligible, check out the terms and conditions and registration page by visiting www.hallamfm.co.uk/sports