COMPETITION: Does your home dazzle?

Is your home decked out in a spectacle of dazzling decorations this festive season?

Then you could be in with the chance to win £1,000, with Royal Mail’s ‘Stop, Look, Glisten’ campaign, launched this month to find Britain’s most festive house.

Entries have been flooding in for the campaign, and there’s still time to enter and be in with a chance of winning the top prize and a framed image of your house personalised by Royal Mail.

Royal Mail spokesman David Gold said: “When it comes to an award-winning house, we’re looking for originality, personality and festivity.

“Royal Mail has a footprint in communities across the UK and we enjoy all the brilliant and magical ways people celebrate Christmas.

“Light decorations are a particular favourite. That’s why we decided to launch our Stop, Look, Glisten competition, to encourage people across the UK to take pride in their decorations and share them far and wide.

“While Christmas lights are a beautiful addition to our communities, it’s important to remember to stay safe when decorating your house and take the appropriate precautions.

“Also, keep in mind how your decorations might impact those visiting you – especially your postman or postwoman!”

Runners-up in the competition will receive a set of 50 Christmas stamps and a framed personalised image.

The competition closes this Sunday and the winner will be announced next week. Send an image or video of your house to glisten@jpress.co.uk and visit www.facebook.com/RoyalMail