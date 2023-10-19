Company prosecuted after fire service called out to derelict former Rotherham school five times in a year
Millside Developments Ltd were taken to court for their failure to comply with notices served under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and Environmental Protection Act 1990.
Sheffield Magistrates Court heard how a former school and training centre, the Millside Centre, on Doncaster Road in Dalton, was visited by council officers following complaints of fire damage, broken windows, and open access to the building and grounds.
In addition to the reported fires in 2021 and 2022, the building was attracting anti-social behaviour, fly tipping and rough sleeping.
Following evidence demonstrating easy access to the building and perimeter, notices were sent to the owners ordering the premises be secured, a structural survey to be carried out, and for the waste to be removed and properly disposed of.
Failing to comply with the notices, the company was found guilty in their absence from court, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,819 costs and a victim surcharge of £2,000.
Coun Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and the environment at RMBC said: “I hope this case sends out a message to all companies to secure their empty premises and prevent them [being] used as a dumping ground for waste.
Shayne Tottie, Rotherham district commander at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We welcome this prosecution Repeated call outs to preventable incidents such as this tie up our resources and, more importantly, put lives at risk”.