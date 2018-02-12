Commuters left stranded after bus gets stuck in the snow on Sheffield street

Angry commuters were left stranded this morning after a bus got stuck in the snow in a Sheffield suburb.

Commuters waiting for the 24 bus at Prospect Road were left disappointed as it battled against the icy conditions at around 6am.

The bus eventually became stuck in the snow and all further services to Wollaton Road and Longford Road in Bradway will now terminate at Old Mother Redcap.

Commuters complained that the road had not been gritted but Stagecoach Yorkshire said all other services are currently operating their normal route, despite the weather.

Streets Ahead said its gritters are out this morning 'as a precaution' and that teams have been working 'around the clock' to help keep motorists on the move.