Commuters face delays after tram DERAILS in Sheffield snow

Have your say

Commuters face delays on the Supertram this afternoon after a tram derailed in Sheffield earlier today.

At around 2pm, the company revealed that the trams between Arena and Cricket Inn Road were cancelled on the Yellow Route service.

Tram in Sheffield - Credit: Rory Shield

All Yellow route services were suspended between the two stations with Supertram explaining that tickets could be used on Northern Rail services from Meadowhall to Sheffield Station.

Sheffield resident Rory Shield revealed on Facebook that a tram had derailed in the snow at Cricketing Road at 2pm, causing the delays.

Stagecoach Supertram have now revealed that a full service is back running on all routes.

However, they warned they are still expecting 'residual delays'.