Commuter chaos on M1 in South Yorkshire

Traffic has been stopped in all lanes of the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning following a collision.
The collision happened on the southbound stretch between junctions 35 and 35a – for Thorpe Hesley and Chapeltown - earlier this morning.
Emergency serviced are at the scene.
No other details have yet been released.
